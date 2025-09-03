Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,885,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,127,713 shares during the period. Copart makes up 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,634,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Copart by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 297,210 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Copart by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.