RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,000 shares, adecreaseof95.7% from the July 31st total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RWE Stock Down 1.2%
RWEOY stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. RWE has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $44.54.
RWE Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RWE
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- A Bull Case for Quantum Computing Stock Is Still Alive
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.