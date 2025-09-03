RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,000 shares, adecreaseof95.7% from the July 31st total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RWE Stock Down 1.2%

RWEOY stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. RWE has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

