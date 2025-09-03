Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,916,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after buying an additional 2,421,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,331,000 after buying an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $484,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,454,373,000 after buying an additional 744,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,867,000 after buying an additional 518,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $401.00 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

