Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Increases By 205.6%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,200 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of SHASF opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

Featured Articles

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

