Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Increases By 205.6%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,200 shares, agrowthof205.6% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of SHASF opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- A Bull Case for Quantum Computing Stock Is Still Alive
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.