Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

