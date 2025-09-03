AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $256,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $489.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

