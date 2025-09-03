AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cummins worth $314,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,731,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $394.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.64. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

In related news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

