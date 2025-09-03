AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 105,575 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,575 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises approximately 1.3% of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 108.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 56.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 100.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

