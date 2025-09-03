Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,536 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Elevance Health worth $279,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock opened at $322.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.86.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.81.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

