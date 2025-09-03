EQT Corporation $EQT Shares Acquired by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 171.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,174 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 5.3% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 197.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Melius began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

