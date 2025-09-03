BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Issues Earnings Results

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BlackRock World Mining Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 153.65%.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
LON BRWM opened at GBX 574 on Wednesday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 377 and a 52-week high of GBX 594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 558.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 510.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.74 and a beta of 1.01.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
