Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $97.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

