Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYB
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.