AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 350,796 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Lockheed Martin worth $361,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $452.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.95. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

