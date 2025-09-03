Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.
Newmont Stock Up 1.9%
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,169 shares of company stock worth $1,098,636. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
