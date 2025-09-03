Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 103,150.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

