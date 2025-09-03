FFW Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

FFW Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a 3.3% increase from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

FFW Stock Performance

FFWC opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. FFW has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.07.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.