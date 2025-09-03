Bridger Management LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bridger Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 8.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $167,532,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

