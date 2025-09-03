Bridger Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. Flutter Entertainment comprises approximately 3.2% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $299.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.29. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $536,242.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,087.68. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,837. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLUT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.