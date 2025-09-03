Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

