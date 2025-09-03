BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) versus Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Financial Survey

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) and BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bolt Projects and BBB Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00 BBB Foods 0 3 2 0 2.40

BBB Foods has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Projects -375.64% N/A -95.24% BBB Foods -0.19% -3.07% -0.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bolt Projects and BBB Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bolt Projects and BBB Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Projects $1.37 million 5.70 -$65.39 million ($2.60) -1.46 BBB Foods $3.15 billion 0.96 $18.36 million ($0.08) -332.51

BBB Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects. BBB Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Projects, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBB Foods beats Bolt Projects on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

