Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 2,059,574 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $276,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.