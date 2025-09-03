International Business Machines Corporation $IBM is American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 3.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% during the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 57,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $199.34 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.75 and its 200 day moving average is $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

