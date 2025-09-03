AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.7% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $469.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.54 and a 200-day moving average of $515.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,769 shares of company stock worth $21,532,536. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

