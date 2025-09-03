Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 8,916 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,939,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $210,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

