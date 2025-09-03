American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

