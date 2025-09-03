Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,205 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 34.1%

BATS:ITA opened at $198.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

