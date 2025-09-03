Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases 42,107 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

