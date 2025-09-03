Belmont Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

