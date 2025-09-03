Belmont Capital LLC Invests $475,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1%

XMHQ stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

