Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

