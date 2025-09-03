Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.