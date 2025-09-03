Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PHR opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,237. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 3,400 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $110,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 724,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,985.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,874 shares of company stock worth $3,587,618. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.