Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy” Rating

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,362,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What to Expect From the Q3 Reporting Season
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.