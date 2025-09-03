Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy” Rating

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,362,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.