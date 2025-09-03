HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $606.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.93.

HubSpot stock opened at $471.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,048.22, a PEG ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.48.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,000,926,000 after buying an additional 144,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,886,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

