Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NYSE HIW opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

