Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Bank of America

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 37,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.