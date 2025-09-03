Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Rises By 260.0%

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, agrowthof260.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NMFCZ stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

