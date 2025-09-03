Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,510,000 shares, anincreaseof274.5% from the July 31st total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently,41.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,41.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.57% of Inspire Veterinary Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

IVP stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.17.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Inspire Veterinary Partners had a negative return on equity of 641.93% and a negative net margin of 84.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

