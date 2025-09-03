ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Up 350.0% in August

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, agrowthof350.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

LGRO opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

