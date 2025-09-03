Financial Contrast: Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) & Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alstom and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alstom N/A N/A N/A Central Japan Railway 21.00% 10.85% 4.87%

Dividends

Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Central Japan Railway pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alstom $19.85 billion 0.51 $160.07 million N/A N/A Central Japan Railway $12.03 billion 2.18 $3.03 billion $1.65 8.08

This table compares Alstom and Central Japan Railway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Japan Railway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alstom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Central Japan Railway shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alstom and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alstom 1 1 1 1 2.50 Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Alstom has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alstom beats Central Japan Railway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides APM, monorail, tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment, as well as cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, overhaul, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, friction brakes, switchgears, gearboxes, traction and auxiliary converters, transformers, components propulsion, green traction solutions, interiors and train control and information systems, hydrogen and battery solutions, and dispen dampers. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Saint-Ouen, France.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

