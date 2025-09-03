Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Grows By 300.0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, agrowthof300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MNSBP opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

