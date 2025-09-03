Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 209,796,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 88,446,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 3.8%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

