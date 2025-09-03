Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 185,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Trading Up 33.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.88.

About Altiplano Metals

(Get Free Report)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.