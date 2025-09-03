kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.41. 123,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 95,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.00, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.12.

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

