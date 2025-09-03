Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.61. 162,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 225,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

