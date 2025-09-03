Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Space Acquisition I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.12% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

