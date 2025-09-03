FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 105,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 160,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFQ. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 109,066.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.