iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $30.27. 165,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 52,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

