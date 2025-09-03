Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$89.61 and last traded at C$90.27. Approximately 1,915,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,753,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Brookfield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brookfield to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$81.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Trading Up 1.3%

Brookfield Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.24. The firm has a market cap of C$136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.82 and a beta of 2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.