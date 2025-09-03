Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,911,000 after buying an additional 386,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 21.4%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

